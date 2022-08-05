Evanston Police reducing community policing bureau due to officer shortage within department

Police in Evanston are modifying what crimes are getting investigated due to a staffing shortage within its rank and file.

EVANSTON, Ill (WLS) -- Staffing shortages are leading to a shift in responsibilities for some police officers in Evanston, and it could mean some crimes will not be routinely investigated.

The department said in a press release that there are 26 vacancies, as well as seven officers not available for full-duty assignments.

In response, Evanston Police are shifting four officers and one sergeant to temporary duty assignments from the community policing unit. The reduction comes after the detective saw a previous reduction.

Evanston police said they will not be routinely investigating misdemeanor thefts, trespassing, stolen cars and financial crimes where the suspect is not identified due to the staffing shortage.

The overtime and force backs created by the sustained shortage have had a negative impact on the health and well-being of department personnel, making these reassignments and service reductions necessary, according to Evanston Police.