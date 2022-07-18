3rd Chicago police officer dies by suicide this month; department prioritizing staff mental health

CPD Supt. David Brown held a press conference Monday following a third CPD officer who died by suicide this month.
Brown made clear that policing has never been harder.
"This is such a difficult situation for the Chicago Police Department," Brown said.
Brown's statement comes as three Chicago officers have taken their lives this month. The most recent died Sunday.
Brown said he's working to tackle the stigma within the department regarding seeking help for mental health crises.
"The stigma of even talking to someone in our profession is a challenge," Brown said. "Many officers find it as a sign of weakness."
The most recent death came just one day after another CPD officer was found dead in his home by suicide and weeks after another took her own life.
We're devastated.
Two of our members recently died by suicide and we just got word that a third member died by suicide earlier today.
So much more needs to be done to stem this horrible reality.
🔗: https://t.co/Hn4SzNE6ED pic.twitter.com/Sy9bYYhBfQ
"We ask that the city wrap its arms around this sergeant's loved ones as they mourn his loss. Please also take a moment to pray for the men and women of CPD, who are grieving alongside this sergeant's family," the department said in a statement.
The third officer's identity has not yet been released.
"It's very heartbreaking to know that an officer was under so much stress, so depressed, they felt that they're only way out is to take their life," said Jamay Nellum-Fane, a former CPD officer.
Having served 16 years with the Chicago Police Department, just retiring in April, Nellum-Fane said the emotional stress of being a police officer has become extreme.
"The days off being canceled, and then we have to be real -- the stress that our officers are under responding to calls -- person with a gun, person shot, domestic battery, child abuse, sexual assault," she said.
She said the stress, in part, led to her retirement.
"I went through that dark period, facing depression, facing PTSD, facing post-traumatic stress. It was just too much. It was over-bearing," Nellum-Fane said.
"We can always do a better job of looking out for our brothers and sisters in trying to pay attention to possible crisis moments that we can intervene," Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said in a statement.
Both the FOP president and Nellum-Fane agree more can be done.
"I think that they have to be more creative and actually assign maybe counselors, social workers, whatever the case is, to actual districts," Nellum-Fane said.
In response to a tweet by the Chicago Police Department Sunday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot replied:
"Please know that we hear you & are working tirelessly to ease the mental & physical burden of our police officers."
Please know that we hear you & are working tirelessly to ease the mental & physical burden of our police officers.
I hope all @Chicago_Police members who may be struggling will consider contacting the Employee Assistance Program, the Department's licensed professional therapists, & the Chaplains Ministry.
Call 312.743.0378 for more details, night or day.
If you feel suicidal or you're worried about someone you know, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. You can also text the Crisis Text Line by messaging TALK to 741741.
For more information, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.