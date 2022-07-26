Police searching for who is responsible after teen girl injured in shooting in Evanston, Illinois

City of Evanston, IL police believe shooting was targeted, but 13-year-old not the target

Evanston police said a 13-year-old girl was critically injured in a shooting in Evanston Monday evening.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Evanston police are searching for who is responsible after a 13-year-old girl was critically injured in a shooting in Evanston Monday evening.

Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 1300-block of Fowler Avenue at about 6:20 p.m.

Police said there was some sort of party or get together for a group of teenagers happening in the backyard of a home when someone fired multiple shots over the fence and then fled.

The girl was shot in the neck, police said. The shooting did not come from within the get together, according to investigators.

The teen was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition and then transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital. Police said she is an Evanston resident, but does not live at the home where the shooting happened.

So far police said this may have been a targeted shooting, but they believe the girl who was shot was not the intended target.

The 13-year-old girl was the only person injured, police said.

While a large police presence remains in the area, Evanston police are asking residents to use caution, and advising anyone who is not a resident of the neighborhood to avoid the area.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and the police presence is expected to remain in place for several hours.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Evanston police at 847-866-5000 or 5040.