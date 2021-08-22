iteam

Scammers taking advantage of confusion surrounding national eviction moratorium

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Better Business Bureau says scammers may be offering fake loans, or they could pretend to be from "government programs."

Con artists are looking to take advantage of the confusion and stress surrounding the national eviction moratorium , which ends October 3rd

The BBB is urging consumers to double-check any government program before signing up.

-Make sure to take a close look at their website and make sure it is legitimate. The link should usually have a dot gov or dot org domain .
-Never pay money for a "free" government grant or program. If there is a fee involved, it isn't free.

-Be wary of out-of-the-blue calls, emails or text messages claiming to be from the government, because in general, government agencies will not contact you, claiming to give you money.

For more information on legitimate assistance, look at this web post for links:

https://abc7chicago.com/eviction-moratorium-illinois-chicago-notice/10917631/
