missing woman

Taylor Pomaski: Ex-NFL player whose girlfriend is missing has been arrested in Texas

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Ex-NFL player linked to missing girlfriend now a wanted fugitive

HOUSTON, Texas -- An ex-NFL player was arrested in northwest Houston after his girlfriend has gone missing for more than a month in Montgomery County.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Kevin Ware Jr., who was wanted for bond violations.

The video above is from a previous reporting from June 10.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office told ABC13 Ware failed to show up for his bond supervision hearings in April and May.

They say he was known to be in possession of a controlled substance in May and known to be in possession of a firearm in both April and May.

Meanwhile, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said investigators are still searching for his girlfriend, 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski.

READ MORE: Woman missing after attending party in April may be victim of foul play, HCSO says

EMBED More News Videos

As the search continues for a missing 29-year-old woman, who was last seen in April, authorities now believe she may be a victim of foul play.


"She's a beautiful, beautiful person inside and out and we're really worried about her," said Eric Zuleger, a longtime friend of Pomaski's.

The 29-year-old has been missing since the end of April.
Ware, a convicted felon, was arrested on April 19 for drug and weapon charges in Montgomery County.

He got out on a $23,000 bond and reportedly, days later, during a get together at his Klein-area home, witnesses reported a violent fight between the couple. She disappeared and Ware stopped showing up for court appearances.

In a previous interview, Zuleger told ABC13 before her disappearance, Pomaski made an outcry for help saying, "She was in danger, and she was in trouble. There was violence, she referenced a gun being pulled on her. She was very scared, very nervous."
Ware has not been named a suspect in Pomaski's disappearance, but Harris County investigators said he is a person of interest along with several other witnesses who have also not come forward.

If you know anything about the disappearance of Pomaski, you're being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascelebrity arrestsearcharrestnflequusearchinvestigationmissing personmissing womaninvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING WOMAN
1982 cold case: No human remains found in Northbrook backyard
Northbrook police searching backyard for clues in 1982 cold case
Northbrook police search back yard for clues in 1982 cold case
Missing Valparaiso mom, 4-year-old daughter found safe: police
TOP STORIES
Chicago boy who tried to kill himself after being bullied dies at 13
Severe weather brings hails, some rain to Chicago area
10 shot, 1 killed in Chatham shooting: CPD
Carjacker returns to scene of crime to return toddler to mom
Toddler falls from home window, mauled to death by family's 2 pit bulls when he lands
Weekend violence leaves 19 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago shootings
What mom, daughter did with 80,000 penny child support payment
Show More
Six Flags settlement $36M for lawsuit over fingerprints
CPD officer charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol
Flying taxis could soon become a reality
Lawsuit: Cop causes pregnant woman's car to flip over using PIT maneuver
FL supermarket shooter posted to Facebook about killing people: Sheriff
More TOP STORIES News