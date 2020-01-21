Health & Fitness

What a headache: there's a nationwide shortage of popular pain reliever Excedrin

There's a nationwide shortage of Excedrin, a popular pain relief medication.

The drugmaker, GlaxoSmithKline, has temporarily halted production to work out issues with the transfer and weighing of ingredients, WSYR reported.

The brands affected are Excedrin Extra Strength and Excedrin Migraine in both caplet and gel-tab forms. Both products use acetaminophen, aspirin and caffeine to provide pain relief, according to the products' website.

A New York woman told WSYR she was very concerned about the shortage.

"If I have a migraine attack, I'm not sure, if I was to not have any on me, what I would do," Ashleigh Eldred said.

The company said the tension headache and PM medications are still available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthu.s. & worldpain medicineconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News