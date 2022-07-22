expressway shooting

Family demands charges in I-57 expressway shooting, says they were told shooter claims self defense

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of a woman who was shot while driving on I-57 wants charges filed against the shooter.

It happened last Saturday around 1:30 p.m. in south suburban Matteson, according to police.

Aaliyah Ivory's loved ones said detectives told them the suspect feared for his life after being cut off in traffic near Vollmer Road and fired shots in self-defense.

Ivory was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

State Police said their investigation into the shooting remains open.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
