Health & Fitness

Chicago to distribute 1.5M KN95 face masks across city

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Evidence emerging that cloth masks are not as effective against COVID

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and the Chicago Department of Public Health are going to distribute 1.5 million KN95 masks across the city Tuesday.

The masks will be made available at aldermanic offices for constituents and community groups.

SEE ALSO: Evidence emerging that cloth masks are not as effective as surgical masks against COVID

The masks are non-medical grade. You can contact your alderman's office if you are interested in acquiring one of the masks.

The mask distribution comes as the omicron COVID variant has caused cases to surge in the city and across Illinois, with more than 19,000 new cases reported in the state Monday.

The video in this story is from a previous report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopface maskomicron variantcoronavirus chicagocovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 killed in Worth bar shooting
In 1st, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
Man, 19, charged in Humboldt Park, Logan Square carjackings: CPD
Morris HS mascot will no longer be Redskins after board vote
CPS school Wednesday after deal reached with Chicago Teachers Union
McHenry County deputies fatally shoot man in Port Barrington
Search begins for new head coach, GM after Bears fire Nagy, Pace
Show More
What high-rise residents should never do if there's a fire
Shedd Aquarium unveils plans for $500M renovation
Stabbing victim crashes car into Ukrainian Village salon
Dole salad recall expands over listeria risk
Chicago Weather: Sunny, windy Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News