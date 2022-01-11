Chicago to distribute 1.5M KN95 face masks across city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and the Chicago Department of Public Health are going to distribute 1.5 million KN95 masks across the city Tuesday.
The masks will be made available at aldermanic offices for constituents and community groups.
The masks are non-medical grade. You can contact your alderman's office if you are interested in acquiring one of the masks.
The mask distribution comes as the omicron COVID variant has caused cases to surge in the city and across Illinois, with more than 19,000 new cases reported in the state Monday.
