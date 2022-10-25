Facets in Lincoln Park hosting Asian horror movie marathon all day Sunday

Facets Chicago in Lincoln Park is hosting an all-day Asian horror movies marathon Sunday, the day before Halloween 2022.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's nothing like a scary movie to get you in the mood for Halloween.

This Sunday, October 30, Facets in Lincoln Park is hosting an all-day Asian Horror Marathon.

The event is part of the Asian Pop-Up Festival, which runs through Nov. 6, with filmmakers coming in from Hong Kong to present their movies.

Sophia Wong Boccio founded the Asian Pop-Up Cinema eight years ago. They're hosting the Asian Horror Marathon.

"I don't want them to have the 'jump scare,'" she said. "There's a lot of creepiness in there. Unlike Hollywood horror, which is a lot of slashers, a lot of gore, and as I said, all the jump scares, Asian horror went way back. They are more about human psychics, they are more about creep atmosphere. And in my opinion they linger with you, they linger until you go to bed, they linger in your dreams."

"As a kid, I watched Japanese ghost stories. Because I grew up in Hong Kong, all those dark-haired ladies in their white kimonos and their very strange eyebrows, and like kabuki face floating, I got scared, but they stay in my memory all this time," Boccio added.