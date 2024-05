Person shot after multiple fights at Montrose Beach, Chicago authorities say

A Chicago shooting Sunday left a person shot after multiple fights broke out at Montrose Beach near Uptown, authorities said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police were called to Montrose Beach Sunday evening after reports of multiple fights and someone shot.

The Chicago Fire Department said one person was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The extent of the person's injuries was not immediately known.

No one has been arrested.

