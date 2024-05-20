Who is the next 'American Idol'? A winner is crowned on finale

'I think I will be crying at anything.' Katy Perry prepares to leave the 'American Idol' stage after season finale, as she and fellow judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie honor final three competitors

'I think I will be crying at anything.' Katy Perry prepares to leave the 'American Idol' stage after season finale, as she and fellow judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie honor final three competitors

'I think I will be crying at anything.' Katy Perry prepares to leave the 'American Idol' stage after season finale, as she and fellow judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie honor final three competitors

'I think I will be crying at anything.' Katy Perry prepares to leave the 'American Idol' stage after season finale, as she and fellow judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie honor final three competitors

LOS ANGELES -- Who is the next "American Idol"? We found out who won the competition during a one-of-a-kind season finale that aired Sunday on ABC.

This season of "American Idol" went out with a bang on what was Katy Perry's last show at the judge's table.

The three remaining contestants - Will Moseley, Jack Blocker and Abi Carter - all competed for America's votes one last time on a star-studded finale.

Jon Bon Jovi served as mentor for the three singers. The episode also featured guest performances from Bon Jovi, Nick Fradiani, Jason Mraz, New Kids on the Block, Hootie & The Blowfish, Cece Winans, Wynonna Judd, James Bay, Cody Johnson, Seal and Bishop Briggs. Previous "American Idol" winner Fantasia Barrino also appeared on the show and delivered an inspiring message to the finalists.

So, who won "American Idol"?

Spoiler alert

The top three was narrowed down to only two when Jack Blocker was eliminated from the show. That meant the final two contestants were Will Moseley and Southern California native Abi Carter.

In the end, host Ryan Seacrest announced Abi Carter as the winner.