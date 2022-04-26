counterfeit

Chicago Customs agents at O'Hare seize over 700 fake IDs hidden in bags, toys

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago CBP agents seize over 700 fake IDs hidden in bags, toys

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Customs agents discovered hundreds of fake IDs being shipped through the international mail facility at O'Hare this month.

From April 1 to April 15, Chicago U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 122 shipments containing 743 counterfeit United States driver's licenses from all over the U.S., customs officials said.

"Counterfeit driver's licenses are used by young adults who have not yet reached the legal drinking age," said Shane Campbell, area port director-Chicago. "Not to mention the criminal consequences, CBP's interception of these IDs significantly reduces the chances for alcohol to be purchased by underage individuals and hopefully reduces the consequences of their actions, including deadly accidents."

SEE MORE: Skulls, live moss bathmats among restricted items seized at O'Hare, CBP officials say

They were hidden among handbags, jewelry boxes and toys.

Most of the shipments came from China, officials said.

CBP routinely inspects arriving and departing international flights and intercepts narcotics, weapons, currency, prohibited agriculture products, counterfeit goods and other illicit items at 328 international ports of entry, according to customs officials.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoo'hareo'hare airportunderage drinkingu.s. & worldchinacounterfeit
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COUNTERFEIT
Fake NFL merchandise circulates ahead of Super Bowl
How to spot a fake COVID home test kit
Consumer alert: How to spot a knock-off
Online holiday shopping hotbed for counterfeit goods
TOP STORIES
Person seen leading over 70-mile Chicago car chase now in jail
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
Family robbed at gunpoint in west suburban mall parking lot: police
VIDEO: Bus with 23 students flips over when street racer causes crash
Missing girl, 10, found dead in apparent homicide, police say
Jury convicts 1 IDOC officer in inmate death, hung on 2nd
Applications for city cash assistance program open
Show More
3 possible cases of severe hepatitis reported in IL kids
Ticket sold in Elgin matches $12.5M jackpot Illinois Lottery numbers
Powerball drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $454M
Man punched in face during robbery on CTA Red Line: CPD
Chicago Weather: Chilly with some sun Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News