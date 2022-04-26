Chicago Customs agents at O'Hare seize over 700 fake IDs hidden in bags, toys

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Customs agents discovered hundreds of fake IDs being shipped through the international mail facility at O'Hare this month.From April 1 to April 15, Chicago U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 122 shipments containing 743 counterfeit United States driver's licenses from all over the U.S., customs officials said."Counterfeit driver's licenses are used by young adults who have not yet reached the legal drinking age," said Shane Campbell, area port director-Chicago. "Not to mention the criminal consequences, CBP's interception of these IDs significantly reduces the chances for alcohol to be purchased by underage individuals and hopefully reduces the consequences of their actions, including deadly accidents."They were hidden among handbags, jewelry boxes and toys.Most of the shipments came from China, officials said.CBP routinely inspects arriving and departing international flights and intercepts narcotics, weapons, currency, prohibited agriculture products, counterfeit goods and other illicit items at 328 international ports of entry, according to customs officials.