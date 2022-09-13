WATCH LIVE

Wedtoberfest returns to Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood for wedding planning, music, bubbly

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
9 minutes ago
Chicago's Wedtoberfest returns Sept. 14 at Artifact Events.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's eighth annual Wedtoberfest will bring beer and bubbly together on Wednesday.

The event is an alternative to the wedding planning process which combines a casual wedding expo with all the fun of a beer festival.

Wedtoberfest will be held at the Artifact Events facility on North Ravenswood Avenue in Chicago. Also, ticket sales benefit Generosity.org, a nonprofit dedicated to providing clean water across the world.

RELATED | Fall grilling recipes, beers and cocktails

Attendees can expect to enjoy music, food, beer, bubbly and receive a commemorative tasting glass.

To learn more about Wedtoberfest 2022, visit the organization's website.

