CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of the Chicago Police Department, family and friends are holding a memorial for fallen commander Paul Bauer who was fatally shot two years ago.
Commander Bauer was shot and killed while attempting to arrest a suspect near the Thompson Center on Feb. 13, 2018. The suspect was fleeing other officers when Bauer confronted him in a stairwell.
CPD leaders are holding a memorial Thursday afternoon at the 18th District office, 1160 N. Larrabee St.
Bauer had served on the force for 32 years before he was killed.
RELATED: CPD commander fatally shot at Thompson Center in Loop ID'd
His widow filed a lawsuit this week against the gun website that sold the firearm that killed her husband.
Erin Bauer filed the lawsuit Wednesday against Arms List, one of the nation's largest online gun marketplaces.
RELATED: CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer's widow files lawsuit against Arms List gun website
Bauer is accusing the site of selling guns without background checks.
Arms List has not yet commented on the lawsuit.
CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer memorialized 2 years after fatal shooting near Thompson Center
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News