Aurora honors fallen Marines with street dedications near childhood homes

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The City of Aurora honored three fallen Marines with street dedications Sunday.Lance Corporal Edwardo Lopez, Lance Corporal Hector Ramos, and Lance Corporal Jesse DeLaTorre were all killed in action in Iraq between the years 2005 and 2007.Romos, 20, was killed on January 26, 2005. The intersection of Fifth Ave. and Smith St. has been renamed in his honor.Lopez, 21, was killed on October 19, 2006. The intersection of Liberty St. and Schiller Ave. has been renamed in his honor.DeLaTorre, 29, was killed on April 16, 2007. The intersection of Jackson St. & North Ave. has been renamed in his honor.All three men were graduates of East Aurora High School.Their families joined city officials to dedicate the streets of their childhood homes.