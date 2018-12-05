A family who sued over their 6-year-old's drowning at a pool in Bridgeview has been awarded $21.5 million.Michal Duda was found unresponsive at a Bridgeview park district pool back in 2014. At the time, he was with counselors from the Justice Park District summer camp."There are approximately six Justice camp counselors standing in a huddle within the matter of about five to ten feet from his point of entry and nobody realized that the child had entered the pool," said attorney Brad Cosgrove with Clifford Law Offices.A jury found that neither park district had an appropriate safety program.