Family awarded $21.5 million in lawsuit after boy's drowning death in Bridgeview pool

EMBED </>More Videos

A family who sued over their 6-year-old's drowning at a pool in Bridgeview has been awarded $21.5 million.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A family who sued over their 6-year-old's drowning at a pool in Bridgeview has been awarded $21.5 million.

Michal Duda was found unresponsive at a Bridgeview park district pool back in 2014. At the time, he was with counselors from the Justice Park District summer camp.

"There are approximately six Justice camp counselors standing in a huddle within the matter of about five to ten feet from his point of entry and nobody realized that the child had entered the pool," said attorney Brad Cosgrove with Clifford Law Offices.

A jury found that neither park district had an appropriate safety program.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
safetywaterpooldrowninglawsuitCook CountyBridgeview
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Recent drownings raise concerns about water safety
Boy, 6, identified in Bridgeview pool drowning
Top Stories
World bids farewell to President George HW Bush today
Report: Whitney Young HS on soft lockdown Wednesday after 2nd threat
Get Whopper for penny as Burger King trolls McDonald's
Man charged in fatal West Side stabbing
Pa. teacher says school fired her over her pregnancy
Teacher strikes continue for second day in Chicago, Geneva
3 injured after irritant sprayed inside Peninsula Hotel
South suburban band teacher charged for sharing child porn
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with morning flurries Wednesday
Woman claims she was secretly filmed by hotel employee, then blackmailed
Airline: Elderly woman was not abandoned at O'Hare for many hours
NB lanes of Cline Avenue in NW Indiana reopen after semi jackknifes
More News