Family honors man with disability who was fatally shot in Little Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man with a mental disability who was shot and killed in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood is being remembered by his family.
Ivan Vega, 32, was shot Thursday while walking near W 23rd St. and S St. Louis Ave.
His family said Vega, who had the mental capacity of a child, cared about everyone.
"He wasn't my uncle he was more of a big brother to me because he will always care for me," said Luz Hernandez, Vega's niece. "That's how I felt about him."
Police are investigating this as a possible case of mistaken identity.
No one is in custody, as of late Saturday.
