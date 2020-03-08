Family honors man with disability who was fatally shot in Little Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man with a mental disability who was shot and killed in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood is being remembered by his family.Ivan Vega, 32, was shot Thursday while walking near W 23rd St. and S St. Louis Ave.His family said Vega, who had the mental capacity of a child, cared about everyone."He wasn't my uncle he was more of a big brother to me because he will always care for me," said Luz Hernandez, Vega's niece. "That's how I felt about him."Police are investigating this as a possible case of mistaken identity.No one is in custody, as of late Saturday.