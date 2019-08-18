Family & Parenting

Englewood woman turns 108, family celebrates with block party

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rosie Atchison doesn't seem to make much fuss over her birthday.

But her family sure does, and can you blame them?

Ever since Atchison turned 100, her birthday has turned into a block party in Englewood. She's now 108 years old.

Illinois Congressman Danny Davis even stopped by to celebrate with Atchison.

"She has been blind for a few years, but her mind is sharp. Her health is good," said Rosie Thornton, Atchison's granddaughter.

Shaneeta Sims called her great-grandmother "an inspiration."

"How many people can say I have a great-grandmother who is a 108 years old?" Sims said.

Kalif Davenport, Atchison's great-great-grandson, said her birthday is "a big number."

Atchison is the head of a large family.

Great-granddaughter Shakeeta Davenport said Atchison teaches her "a lot about love and sharing and caring."

Marva Parker, her great niece, said she's so happy to spend time with Atchison.

"She is blessed to be," Parker said.
