great chicago light fight

Great Chicago Light Fight: Frozen's Olaf hosts Elmhurst party

By Jesse Kirsch
ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- Olaf is ice skating and singing his way through the holiday season, entertaining families in Elmhurst with his light show!

"Just trying to make the holidays brighter for people," said Todd Scheuerman, who has built a growing holiday spectacular on his front lawn for the last five years.

New this holiday season: a few furry friends from Disney-- the universe Scheuerman credits with inspiring his yearly show.

"Olaf asked Chip and Dale if they'd like to be part of his show and so they have their own little song towards the end," Scheuerman explained.

He said some of the displays are home-made--including a Styrofoam Olaf skating on a hand-crafted ice rink. Also, Scheuerman counts more than 25,000 lights synced up to music (which can be heard through lawn speakers or your car radio).

Some of the newest glowing bulbs are dedicated to Scheuerman's mother-in-law, who passed away "after a long battle with cancer."

"Every year she always would say 'go bigger, go bigger.' And so this year we did go bigger for her and we put the snowflakes up on the roof so when she looks down she sees the house and she sees it lit up," he said, adding, "This year's show is dedicated to her."

Think you have the best holiday decorations around?

Just shoot a video of your lights display and share it on our ABC 7 Chicago Facebook page. Look for the Great Chicago Light Fight post and upload your video in the comments section.

Only videos, no photos will be accepted and they have to be posted on Facebook. Submissions will be accepted through December 16. We will then narrow down the selections and you'll be able to vote for your favorite.

The winner will be announced on ABC 7 News This Morning on Friday, December 20. Good luck!

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC 7.
