Great Chicago Light Fight: Frozen's Olaf hosts Elmhurst party

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- Olaf is ice skating and singing his way through the holiday season, entertaining families in Elmhurst with his light show!"Just trying to make the holidays brighter for people," said Todd Scheuerman, who has built a growing holiday spectacular on his front lawn for the last five years.New this holiday season: a few furry friends from Disney-- the universe Scheuerman credits with inspiring his yearly show."Olaf asked Chip and Dale if they'd like to be part of his show and so they have their own little song towards the end," Scheuerman explained.He said some of the displays are home-made--including a Styrofoam Olaf skating on a hand-crafted ice rink. Also, Scheuerman counts more than 25,000 lights synced up to music (which can be heard through lawn speakers or your car radio).Some of the newest glowing bulbs are dedicated to Scheuerman's mother-in-law, who passed away "after a long battle with cancer.""Every year she always would say 'go bigger, go bigger.' And so this year we did go bigger for her and we put the snowflakes up on the roof so when she looks down she sees the house and she sees it lit up," he said, adding, "This year's show is dedicated to her."The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC 7.