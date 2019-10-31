community

Metropolitan Family Services offers support to Chicago-area, DuPage County families

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New help is being offered to families in need both in Chicago and DuPage County.

The long-time social services agency, Metropolitan Family Services, is expanding.

CEO Ric Estrada joined ABC7 Chicago to tell us more!

Metropolitan Family Services has expanded services in four key areas to better serve Chicago families.

Domestic violence support services have increased with the addition of onsite behavioral health specialists and direct legal assistance for survivors in DuPage County. A new program with the Illinois State's Attorney aims to keep kids with their parent during litigation.

Legal Aid Society continues to be the preeminent legal resource for human trafficking, according to Estrada. They have hired an attorney to work with Communities Partnering for Peace on expungements, housing discrimination and other barriers to self-sufficiency.

Behavioral health services have also been integrated into each Metro center citywide with a concentration on trauma informed care.

Estrada said all of these services are critical to the health and safety of Chicago area youth and families. None of these services would be available without community support and engagement.

For more information, visit their website.
