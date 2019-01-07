WINDY CITY LIVE

Pillow Talk: The in-laws dilemma

EMBED </>More Videos

Pillow Talk: The in-laws dilemma

This segment is sponsored by Ashley HomeStore.

Stephanie from Chicago wrote: "What do you do when your in-laws have been your family for the past 20 years and you and your husband are now divorced? He has a new girlfriend, but you still get invited to all family events because your ex mother-in-law is like your mother and your ex sister-in-law is your best friend. My ex and I have three kids together, all teens."

Val, Ryan and radio personality Roe Conn shared advice.
Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us.

You could win a $100 gift card to Ashley HomeStore if we use your question on the air.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyWindy City LIVEmarriagePillow Talkdivorce
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
Richard Roeper picks 2018's best movies
ULTA Beauty expert shares the holiday's hottest trends
Windy City LIVE Pillow Talk
More Windy City LIVE
FAMILY & PARENTING
New York now requires changing tables in public men's restrooms
New Year's babies born at Chicago area hospitals
'Dad's Book' helped generations of fathers celebrate children's births at Oak Park hospital
New Illinois law on rear-facing car seats kicks in Jan. 1
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Cody Parkey: 'You can't make this up'
Car found riddled with bullets outside Crestwood hotel
Chance the Rapper apologizes for past work with R Kelly
Cyntoia Brown granted clemency after serving 15 years
Shedd Aquarium free to Illinois residents on 25 days in January, February
Hunt is on for woman suspected of killing manicurist over $35 bill
Lotto ticket worth $650K sold in Buffalo Grove
Former Uber driver Jason Dalton pleads guilty to murder charges in Kalamazoo trial
Show More
Police warn of home burglary spree on Northwest Side
Family headed home from vacation killed in wrong-way crash
Fight led to suspects mistakenly shooting at girl's family: ADA
The most expensive real estate rentals in Chicago
St. Walter School close to fundraising goal needed to stay open as deadline arrives
More News