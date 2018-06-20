FAMILY & PARENTING

Where to Swim: Chicago Public Pools

Check out some of the coolest pools in Chicago to spend your summer vacation! (WLS)

NORTH SIDE

Gill Park Pool
Indoor Pool
825 W. Sheridan Road
(312) 742-7802
Website

Mather High School Pool
Indoor Pool
5835 N. Lincoln Avenue
(773) 534-2412
Website

Summer is here, which means it's time to hit the pool, and that means there's an increased focus on swimming pool safety in the city and suburbs.

Amundsen High School Pool
Indoor Pool
5110 N. Damen Avenue
(773) 534-2425
Pool Website
Winnemac Park Website

Uplift High School Pool
Indoor Pool
900 W. Wilson Avenue
(312) 742-7709
Pool Website
Clarendon Park Website

Chase Pool
Outdoor Pool
4701 N. Ashland Avenue
(312) 742-7518
Website

Welles Pool
Indoor Pool
2333 W. Sunnyside Avenue
(312) 742-7515
Website

Hamlin Pool
Outdoor Pool
3035 N. Hoyne Avenue
(312) 742-7785
Website

Wrightwood Pool
Outdoor Pool
2534 N. Greenview Avenue
(312) 742-7816
Website

Stanton Park Pool
Indoor Pool
618 W. Scott Street
(312) 742-9553
Website

California Pool
Outdoor Pool
3843 N. California Avenue
(773) 478-3966
Website


NORTHWEST SIDE

River Pool
Outdoor Pool
5100 N. Francisco Avenue
(312) 742-4466
Website

Gompers Pool
Outdoor Pool
4222 W. Foster Avenue
(773) 685-3305
Website

Jefferson Memorial Pool
Outdoor Pool
4822 N. Long Avenue
(773) 685-3347
Website

Portage Pool - Indoor
Indoor Pool
4100 N. Long Avenue
(773) 685-7189
Website

Portage Pool - Outdoor
Outdoor Pool
4100 N. Long Avenue
(773) 685-4987
Website

Independence Pool
Indoor Pool
3945 N. Springfield Avenue
(773) 478-3538
Website

Avondale Pool
Outdoor Pool
3516 W. School Street
Website

Kosciuszko Pool
Indoor Pool
2732 N. Avers Avenue
(312) 742-7556
Website

Shabbona Pool
Indoor Pool
6935 W. Addison Street
(773) 685-6387
Website

Riis Pool
Outdoor Pool
6100 W. Fullerton Avenue
(312) 746-5918
Website

Blackhawk Pool
Indoor Pool
2318 N. Lawrence Avenue
(312) 746-4150
Website

Holstein Pool
Outdoor Pool
2200 N. Oakley Avenue
(312) 742-0249
Website

Pulaski Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
1419 W. Blackhawk Street
(312) 742-9918
Website

Eckhart Park Pool
Indoor Pool
1330 W. Chicago Avenue
(312) 746-5553
Website

Union Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
1501 W. Randolph Street
(312) 746-5466
Website

Smith Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
2526 W. Grand Avenue
(312) 742-2556
Website

Humboldt Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
958 N. Sacramento Avenue
(312) 746-5281
Website


WEST SIDE

La Follette Park Pool
Indoor Pool
1333 N. Laramie Avenue
(773) 287-1940
Website

Austin Town Hall Park Pool
Indoor Pool
5610 W. Lake Street
(773) 287-7764
Website

Columbus Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
500 S. Central Avenue
(773) 287-7641
Website

Clark (John) Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
4615 W. Jackson Boulevard
(773) 743-1220
Website

Garfield Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
100 N. Central Park Avenue
(312) 742-5092
Website

Altgeld Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
515 S. Washtenaw Avenue
(312) 746-5002
Website

Sheridan Park Pool
Indoor Pool
910 S. Aberdeen Street
(312) 746-5370
Website

Fosco Park Pool
Indoor Pool
1312 S. Racine Avenue
(312) 743-0135
Website

Dvorak Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
1119 W. Cullerton Street
(312) 746-5088
Website

Harrison Park Pool
Indoor Pool
1824 S. Wood Street
(312) 746-9490
Website

Homan Square Park Pool
Indoor Pool
3559 W. Arthington Street
(312) 746-6656
Website

Franklin Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
4320 W. 15th Street
(312) 747-7676
Website


SOUTHWEST SIDE

Pitrowski Park Pool
Indoor Pool
4247 W. 31st Street
(312) 747-3868
Website

McGuane Park Pool
Indoor Pool
2901 S. Poplar Avenue
(312) 747-7463
Website

McKinley Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
2210 W. Pershing Road
(312) 747-6527
Website

Kelly High School Pool
Indoor Pool
4136 S. California Avenue
(773) 535-4900
Website
Kelly Park Website

Curie High School Pool
Indoor Pool
4949 S. Archer Avenue
(773) 535-2020
Website
Curie Park Website

Hale Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
6258 W. 62nd Street
(773) 229-1406
Website

Senka (Solorio High School) Pool
Indoor Pool
3500 W. Norman Bobbins Place
(773) 535-9070
Website

Gage Pool
Outdoor Pool
2411 W. 55th Street
(773) 535-9230
Website


SOUTH SIDE

Ping Tom Memorial Park Pool
Indoor Pool
1700 S. Wentworth Avenue
(312) 225-0955
Website

National Teachers Academy Pool
Indoor Pool
55 W. 22nd Street
(312) 747-2255
Website

Armour Square Pool
Outdoor Pool
3309 S. Shields Avenue
(312) 747-6012
Website

Wentworth Gardens Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
3770 S. Wentworth Avenue
(312) 747-6996
Website

Ellis Park Pool
Indoor Pool
3520 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
(773) 285-8737
Website

Fuller Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
331 W. 45th Street
(312) 747-5997
Website

Taylor Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
39 W. 47th Street
(312) 933-8418
Website

Davis Square Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
4430 S. Marshfield Avenue
(312) 745-2308
Website

Cornell Square Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
1809 W. 50th Street
(312) 747-0287
Website

Sherman Pool
Outdoor Pool
1301 W. 52nd Street
(312) 745-2940
Website

Lindblom Pool
Outdoor Pool
6054 S. Damen Avenue
(312) 747-0967
Website

Ogden Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
6500 S. Racine Avenue
(312) 745-3451
Website

Sherwood (Englewood Technical Prep Academy) Pool
Indoor Pool
6201 S. Stewart Avenue
(773) 535-3387
Website

Washington Pool
Outdoor Pool
5531 S. King Drive
(773) 288-0619
Website

Harris Park Pool
Indoor Pool
6200 S. Drexel Avenue
(312) 747-2795
Website

Don Nash Community Center Pool
Indoor Pool
1833 E. 71st Street
(773) 256-0906
Website

Rosenblum (South Shore High School) Pool
Indoor Pool
7547 S. Euclid Avenue
(312) 747-6649
Website
Rosenblum Park Website

Hirsch High School Swimming Pool
Indoor Pool
7740 S. Ingleside Avenue
(773) 535-3100
Website

Grand Crossing Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
7655 S. Ingleside Avenue
(312) 747-6158
Website

Foster Pool
Indoor Pool
1440 W. 84th Street
(312) 747-7612
Website

Hayes Pool
Indoor Pool
2936 W. 85th Street
(312) 745-2200
Website

Bogan High School Pool
Indoor Pool
3939 W. 79th Street
(773) 535-2242
Website

Ridge Pool
Indoor Pool
1817 W. 95th Street
(312) 747-0402
Website

Oakdale Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
965 W. 95th Street
(312) 745-4834
Website

Abbott Pool
Outdoor Pool
49 E. 95th Street
(312) 747-6001
Website

Tuley Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
501 E. 90th Place
(312) 747-8416
Website

Avalon Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
1215 E. 83rd Street
(312) 747-7201
Website

Bessemer Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
8930 S. Muskegon Avenue
(312) 747-6023
Website

Trumbull Pool
Outdoor Pool
2400 E. 105th Street
(312) 747-6759
Website

Palmer Pool
Outdoor Pool
201 E. 111th Street
(312) 747-6576
Website

Fernwood Park Pool
Indoor Pool
10436 S. Wallace Street
(312) 747-6164
Website

Ada Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
11250 S. Ada Street
(312) 747-6605
Website

Kennedy Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
11320 S. Western Avenue
(312) 747-6198
Website

Mt. Greenwood Park Pool
Outdoor Pool
3721 W. 111th Street
(312) 747-6564
Website

Carver Park Pool
Indoor Pool
939 E. 132nd Street
(312) 745-2262
Website

Mann Park Pool
Indoor Pool
3035 E. 130st Street
(773) 646-0265
Website
