Rediscovering the old ways with grazing goats

938 goats will graze over 700 acres near the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Merced County.

Merced, CA -- The City of Merced says the herd of 938 goats will graze over 700 acres near the Wastewater Treatment Plant where the city farms winter wheat, alfalfa, and corn to support a sustainable operations program for local cattle farmers.

The practice of using goats and sheep for weed and vegetation control has been around for centuries. This prescribed or targeted grazing will manage weeds, stubble, and unwanted vegetation.

Last year, the plant used sheep to get rid of unwanted vegetation that could impact the alfalfa crop.

Operators did not want to use herbicides because it could expose livestock to toxic chemicals - and it costs thousands of dollars more than letting goats graze.