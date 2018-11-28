STYLE & FASHION

Best beauty buys for the holidays with Nicole Townsend

Do you have a beauty product diva on your holiday list? Well, beauty expert Nicole Townsend has some suggestions for the best holiday beauty buys.

Elina Organics: Ambra Lift Elixir: $80

The Ambra Lift contains extracts of Marine and Silk Peptides, Hyaluronic Acid and other anti-aging nutrients that serve to lift energize and tone the skin. Products are handmade, organic - and can be used on a both oily and dry skin

Shea Terra Organics: Shea Nilotik Whipped Body Cream and Coconut Sugar Whipped Body Scrub: $16 each
The Whipped Body Cream comes from an uncommon species of the Shea Tree, found only in Northern Uganda. The rare nut produces a butter that is softer, creamier and lighter in fragrance. The cream contains Vitamin A - and is a particularly formulated for dry, rough and patchy skin.

The Coconut Sugar Body Scrub adheres to the skin throughout the exfoliation process, which doesn't leave behind a greasy residue often associated with other scrubs. It contains organic Shea, Vitamin E, crystals from the nectar of the coconut flower to seal in moisture.

Advanced Clinicals Power Quad Gift Set: $30

A collection of four top-rated masks to hydrate, smooth, and exfoliate the skin's surface. Advanced Clinicals feature ingredients, such as Retinol, Vitamin C, Salicylic Acid, and Glycolic Acid and clinically tested anti-aging blends.

Moroccan Magic Lip Balm 5 Piece Gift Set: $22
Moroccan Magic is a certified organic lip balm infused with 100% organic Agran Oil and Essential Oils to seal in moisture and treat dry and chapped lips. You can also use it on cuticles, dry patches and eczema. The balm also contains antioxidants, omega-6 fatty acids. Sold at CVS.

Winky Lux Surprise Holiday Crackers: $14
Finally! A paraben and sulfate-free color cosmetics line that truly lives up to the hype. The products are created with the highest quality natural ingredients with natural pH levels to create the perfect shade for you upon application. The Surprise Holiday Crackers are a free gift with purchase, so go crazy this holiday season and give the gift of beauty!
