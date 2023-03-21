1 killed in 3-car crash in DeKalb County

A young driver was pronounced dead on the scene following a fatal car accident in DeKalb County Monday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A young person was killed in a three-car crash in DeKalb County Monday night on Somonauk Road and South Memory Lane.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, deputies, along with Somonauk and Sandwich Fire and Emergency Medical Services, responded to the report at about 6:07 p.m.

The sheriff said the boy from Somonauk crossed the center line of traffic and hit two other cars in the process. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, the other two drivers were not seriously injured. One driver sustained minor injuries after being pushed off the road and into a ditch after the crash. The other driver was transported to the Valley West Hospital in Sandwich and later air-lifted to Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and the young driver who was killed has not yet been identified.