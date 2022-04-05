Elmhurst dad, daughter describe moment they were struck by lightning: 'I thought my dad was dead'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A father and daughter from Elmhurst were struck by lightning while on spring break in Tampa, Florida - and survived to Zoom about it.Ashley Moberg and her father went to Florida to visit Disney World and catch a few Yankees spring training games.But as they ran from a thunderstorm at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Saturday, the dream trip became a nightmare when they found themselves under a tree and unable to locate their car."There was a bright flash and a loud boom that I heard, and the next thing I knew I was flying out of my shoes and my ears were ringing," Ashley said. "I saw my dad hit his head on the ground, then I hit the ground. I thought my dad was dead for about 10 seconds there while I was lying on the pavement trying to figure out whether I had died."Her father hit the ground, breaking his cheekbone. The necklace Ashley was wearing burned through her skin on the back of her neck.They returned to where it happened on Monday, this time smiling and with a sense of humor."Well, for everyone who's asking, yes, we got super powers and no, we're not allowed to talk about them," Ashley said.Ashley is a graduate of York Community High School. She and her father are now safely back in Elmhurst.