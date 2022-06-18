Father's Day

Celebrate Father's Day with dinner at Aboyer in Winnetka

By Tyra Whitney
WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) -- George Trois Group's Aboyer, the dual-concept dining destination from distinguished Chef Michael Lachowicz is offering a one-day only menu for Father's Day at

The restaurant recently reopened in Winnetka after months of renovations and menu redesign.

It transformed to mirror a classic French brasserie and offers a more relaxed dining experience with classic, comforting, and expertly prepared French preparations.

For Father' Day this Sunday, Chef Lachowicz has specially-created an incredible 3-course menu just for Dad:

Appetizer Selections:

Classic Baked Shrimp in Garlic Butter Topped with Buttery Puff Pastry

Oysters Rockefeller

Prosciutto de Parma wrapped Santa Clause Melon with Manuka Honey Drizzle

Main Course Selections:

"Surf-n-Turf": Filet Au Poivre & Sautéed Soft-Shelled Crab, Grilled Asparagus & Crispy-Thin Frites.

Whole Dover Sole with Cognac-Lobster Sauce, Creamy Pomme Puree & Fava Beans

Twin Grilled Catalpa Grove Farm Lamb Porterhouse Steaks, Roasted new Potatoes with Fennel Sausage & English Peas

Dessert Selections:

Crme Caramel in Tropical Fruit Soupe

Chocolate Souffle with Bailey's Ice Cream Truffle
