Celebrate Father's Day with dinner at Aboyer in Winnetka

WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) -- George Trois Group's Aboyer, the dual-concept dining destination from distinguished Chef Michael Lachowicz is offering a one-day only menu for Father's Day atThe restaurant recently reopened in Winnetka after months of renovations and menu redesign.It transformed to mirror a classic French brasserie and offers a more relaxed dining experience with classic, comforting, and expertly prepared French preparations.For Father' Day this Sunday, Chef Lachowicz has specially-created an incredible 3-course menu just for Dad:Classic Baked Shrimp in Garlic Butter Topped with Buttery Puff PastryOysters RockefellerProsciutto de Parma wrapped Santa Clause Melon with Manuka Honey Drizzle"Surf-n-Turf": Filet Au Poivre & Sautéed Soft-Shelled Crab, Grilled Asparagus & Crispy-Thin Frites.Whole Dover Sole with Cognac-Lobster Sauce, Creamy Pomme Puree & Fava BeansTwin Grilled Catalpa Grove Farm Lamb Porterhouse Steaks, Roasted new Potatoes with Fennel Sausage & English PeasCrme Caramel in Tropical Fruit SoupeChocolate Souffle with Bailey's Ice Cream Truffle