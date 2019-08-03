FBI offering $10K reward for information on missing Gary woman

Sidne-Nichole Buchanan (The FBI's Merrillville Resident Agency)

A $10,000 reward was offered Friday by the FBI's Merrillville Resident Agency for information about a 27-year-old woman from Gary who they believe was kidnapped.

Sidne-Nichole Buchanan was last seen Saturday at a concert in Tinley Park, officials said. After not having contact with her, her family reported her missing Monday.

Buchanan, who has tattoos on both forearms, is described by police as being 5-feet-1, 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a purple dress, denim jacket, clear wedge shoes, several necklaces, a bracelet and hair clip.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 219-942-4655.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garytinley parkfbirewardmissing woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lollapalooza Day 2: Video shows dozens of people jumping fence
2 adults stabbed, child shot in Englewood; 2 arrested: police
Yingying Zhang's body could be in downstate landfill
3 people in custody after gun bust on Chicago's South Side, police say
State Sen.Tom Cullerton indicted on federal embezzlement charges
El Chapo henchman in Chicago aimed to 'split head' of witness
Woman loses hair after using conditioner believed to have been tampered with
Show More
Illinois Congressman Dan Lipinski speaks out after surviving Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
Chicagoans react to Puerto Rico governor's resignation, successor
Entenmann's Little Bites cookies sold in Illinois, Indiana recalled
Woman escapes groper only to find him standing over her bed
More TOP STORIES News