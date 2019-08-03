FBI offering $10K reward for information on missing Gary woman

A $10,000 reward was offered Friday by the FBI's Merrillville Resident Agency for information about a 27-year-old woman from Gary who they believe was kidnapped.Sidne-Nichole Buchanan was last seen Saturday at a concert in Tinley Park, officials said. After not having contact with her, her family reported her missing Monday.Buchanan, who has tattoos on both forearms, is described by police as being 5-feet-1, 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a purple dress, denim jacket, clear wedge shoes, several necklaces, a bracelet and hair clip.Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 219-942-4655.