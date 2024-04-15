FBI opens criminal investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse: Sources

A cargo ship lost power and slammed into the bridge last month.

President Joe Biden got a firsthand look Friday at efforts to clear away the hulking remains of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE -- The FBI is investigating whether there was any criminal wrongdoing in the crash that brought down the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore in March, two sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The probe will look at whether the crew left port with the knowledge something could be wrong with the ship, according to a source.

On Monday morning, agents from the FBI were aboard the ship, according to the Justice Department.

"The FBI is present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court authorized law enforcement activity," the FBI Baltimore said in a statement.

The FBI did not offer further comment.

"Federal agents today are conducting a court-approved search of the Dali," according to a DOJ spokesperson. "We have no further comment at this time."

The container ship Dali struck one of the piers on the Key Bridge early on the morning of March 26, causing the bridge to collapse and killing six construction workers who were filling potholes on the span. Two other workers survived the incident.

No one on the cargo ship was injured in the collision, though several containers fell into the channel.

President Joe Biden, who visited the collapse site on April 5, has pledged to fully support Baltimore's rebuilding efforts. He said during his visit its his "intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstruction of that bridge."