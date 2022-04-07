Fentanyl bust California: 2 charged after enough fentanyl to kill 4.7M found, DA says

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Prosecutors have charged two men after authorities allegedly found more than 20 pounds of fentanyl, nearly 200 pounds of cocaine and more than 800 pounds of methamphetamine in a minivan in southern California last month.
The Orange County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Wednesday that 36-year-old Edgar Alfonso Lamas and 53-year-old Carlos Raygozaparedes have pleaded not guilty to six drug-related counts with enhancements.
If convicted on all charges, both men face a maximum sentence of 37 years and four months in prison.
Each man is being held on $5 million in bail. A preliminary hearing is set for June.
Prosecutors say authorities pulled over the minivan leaving a Buena Park, California home on March 17.
According to the district attorney's office, a lethal dose of fentanyl is 2 milligrams. Authorities nabbed 20.5 pounds, which they say is enough to kill 4.7 million people.
Last November, the Orange County D.A. announced that a drug dealer or distributor of drugs could be charged with murder if it was determined their drug activities resulted in someone's death.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
