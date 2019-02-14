PERSONAL FINANCE

Seniors: Are your Cook County property taxes delinquent? Your home could be at risk

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) --
A warning to seniors who are homeowners in Cook County.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said 1,000 homes owned by senior citizens are at risk of being offered at the May 3 tax sale.

That's because these senior citizens have not paid last year's property taxes.

The treasurer's office reminds all senior citizens in Cook County to make sure they re-apply for the senior citizen property tax exemption, which would help them avoid the tax sale.

All properties with delinquent taxes are listed by ward and suburb at cookcountytreasurer.com/delinquenttaxes. This list is updated daily.

To see if your taxes are delinquent and to make a payment, visit cookcountytreasurer.com, select "Avoid the Tax Sale" and search by property index number (PIN) or address.

Properties belonging to homeowners whose 2017 taxes were delinquent (due in 2018) will be offered for sale to investors at the May 3 tax sale.
