CTA suspends service on Brown Line

Service on the CTA Brown Line has been suspended due to track conditions.

Service on the CTA Brown Line has been suspended due to track conditions.

Service on the CTA Brown Line has been suspended due to track conditions.

Service on the CTA Brown Line has been suspended due to track conditions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Service on the CTA Brown Line has been suspended due to track conditions.

The CTA said service is temporarily suspended between Kimball and Southport. Trains are only operating between Southport and the Loop.

Shuttle buses are available between Kimball and Southport.