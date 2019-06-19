CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County homeowners can now view their property tax bills online more than a week before paper copies will be mailed, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said.
The tax bills, which are due August 1, 2019, are posted on cookcountytreasurer.com. To view and download a copy of your bill, click on "Your Property Tax Overview" and enter either your Property Index Number (PIN) or search by property address.
From there you can also make a payment, see if a tax refund is available, find out if your delinquent taxes have been sold, and update information about your property.
Printed bills with a due date of August 1 will be mailed in the beginning of July.
Cook County property tax bills posted online ahead of mailing, taxes due August 1
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News