Stimulus checks update: FTC warns of scams ahead of 2nd round of payments

With the timing and amount of a second round of stimulus checks still being worked out, the federal government has again issued a warning to be on the lookout for scammers.The Federal Trade Commission has issued the following recommendations:1. The government won't ask you to pay anything up front to get this money. Anyone who does is a scammer.2. The government won't call, text, email, or contact you on social media to ask for your Social Security, bank account, or credit card number.3. There's no such thing as getting your money early, or faster. Anyone who says they can hook you up now (or soon) is both lying and a scammer.The FTC said they have seen scammers use these tactics earlier this year and want the public to be vigilant about their money.