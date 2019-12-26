Check your numbers! Lake Zurich gas station sells winning lotto ticket worth $200K

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (WLS) -- A Lake Zurich gas station sold a winning Illinois Lottery ticket in the Christmas Eve drawing.The Lucky Day Lotto ticket is worth $200,000, according to Illinois lottery officialsThe winning ticket was purchased at the Marathon located at 1125 S. Old Rand Road in Lake Zurich, and matched all five numbers - 14 - 32 - 33 - 35 - 39 - to win the jackpot. The retailer will receive a bonus of $2,000, or 1% of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery's five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.