Illinois unemployment: Many say debit card from IDES with benefits hasn't arrived, or can't access funds

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For many people it's hard enough getting through to file for unemployment, but others are experiencing a different problem.They said the debit card that should have their unemployment money on it either didn't arrive or came with a $0 balance.Ricky Jackson said he was laid off from his job right before Illinois' stay-at-home-order, so he applied for unemployment benefits through the state and was approved within a few weeks.The Oak Park man said he was told to be on the lookout for a debit card in the mail."They tell you the money is on the debit card, but what debit card? I haven't been issued one," he said.Jackson said he's been waiting on the debit card for weeks and can barely pay his mortgage."I had a savings, but I've been spending on that and it's getting low," he said.The ABC7 I-Team has heard from several others who said they either didn't receive their debit card or their card doesn't have any money on it.Judy Coor in Cary, Illinois said she too is still waiting."I understand that they are inundated with people but it's like beating your head up against the wall," Coor said.When asked about these problems, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker pointed to KeyBank, a company the state teamed up with to administer the debit cards."They're a partner, to the extent you put pressure on a partners to operate better, faster, more efficiently, that is what IDES is doing with KeyBank," Pritzker said. "I absolutely encourage people to connect with KeyBank when they're having trouble with those cards because they are issued by KeyBank and IDES is attempting to get them to work out all the glitches and make sure people's calls are answered."But Jackson said he was informed by KeyBank that the state hadn't provided information to release his card."It's like it's two different processes," Jackson said.The Illinois Department of Revenue told ABC 7 I-Team "In general, debit cards are mailed as soon as a claim is processed. These often arrive with $0 as our claims reps verify a claim."IDES encourages all claimants to set up direct deposit immediately after filing a claim, because it's the fastest and most secure method to receive benefits.But Jackson said the state shouldn't give the public a debit card option if they can't guarantee the card will arrive."I want the state to get their act together for me and a lot of other people who are going through the same situation I'm going through," he said.A KeyBank spokesperson told the ABC 7 I-Team in part,."If you're still waiting on your unemployment funds, click here for assistance from KeyBank: https://www.key.com/business/key2benefits/index.jspThe Illinois Department of Revenue issued a full statement saying