Some missing second stimulus check and last year's tax refund wonder if problems are related

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 I-Team has heard from numerous people who said they are waiting for both their tax refund and stimulus check, who filed their taxes around this time last year. Many wonder if the delay in their tax refund is contributing to their wait for the second stimulus check.
"Still no money; I can't get ahold of them. I called, and called, and called," said Alicia Farris of Elgin.
Farris is waiting on $2,965 after filing in January of 2020.
"Almost $3,000; money that can go towards bills, our animals, our children in school. My internet was shut off," she said.
Farris lost her full time job in June, and is also waiting on her most recent stimulus money. She wondered if the two delays are related since the stimulus is based off of recent tax returns .
"I really think it is a good possibility," she said. "The first stimulus money went to the wrong account that was the one filed for 2018 taxes."
Blonda Phipps of Evergreen Park is also waiting for both her stimulus check and her tax refund.
"It's like what's going on with the IRS? I truly need that money," she said.
Phipps said she filed her taxes in February and is waiting on about $1,000.
"I think it's unfair because I have to wait for something that I have worked and earned. That's why it's unfair. Everyone has their money and its setting me back not having my money," said Phipps.
The I-Team first exposed tax refund delays in October. Then, the IRS said the slowdowns were common, saying they closed down their offices from late March to late June due to the pandemic and were still struggling to catch up. At the time, they added they were also resourced challenged.
On Tuesday The I-Team asked the IRS about Phipps and Farris's tax refund and stimulus delays, and have not yet heard back.
"I need the money, bills need to be paid. To wait and delay me for almost a year I think it's not fair, very unfair," said Phipps.
The IRS said if you're dealing with a federal refund delay you should contact a local tax advocate through the IRS website.
If dealing with a stimulus delay or if you want the status of your payment, you can also inquire with the IRS.
IRS Tax Refund and Stimulus Payment Resources
To contact the IRS visit their local advocate website, or call the IRS at 800-829-1040 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Click here to go to the IRS website explainer of how to change your tax withholdings
More information is available on the Taxpayer Advocate Service page on IRS.gov at "I Don't Have My Refund."
Click here for Stimulus Payment Assistance
Some missing second stimulus check and last year's tax refund wonder if problems are related
MONEY FIX
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More