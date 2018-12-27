PERSONAL FINANCE

Powerball Results: $1 million winning tickets sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more? (Julie Jacobson/AP Photo)

Someone could ring in the New Year as a millionaire.

Whoever purchased a Powerball ticket at a Shell gas station in Gilberts, Illinois, matched all five numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, winning a $1 million prize.

The winning numbers were: 05-25-38-52-67; Powerball: 24; Power Play: 2

The Shell, which is located at 385 Higgins Road in Gilberts, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

MORE: The largest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots in history

Another $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at Woodman's Food Market, which is located at 1600 East Main Street in Waukesha, Wisconsin. A third $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida.

RELATED: Winning Powerball ticket for $294 million jackpot sold in Brooklyn, New York
EMBED More News Videos

The winning ticket in Wednesday night's $298.3 million Powerball drawing was sold at a Brooklyn gas station.


Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket at Arnold's Service Station on Linden Boulevard in East New York won the $294 million jackpot. The winner, who matched all five numbers and the Powerball, has not yet come forward.

RELATED: Things you need to consider if you win a mega jackpot
EMBED More News Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?



The lucky Illinois player should sign the back of the winning Powerball ticket and visit one of the Illinois Lottery's five prize centers to claim their winnings. The prize centers are located in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield and Fairview Heights.

Illinois Lottery officials said more than 29,000 people who purchased Powerball tickets in Illinois won prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million. Check your ticket today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financepowerballlotteryu.s. & worldIllinoisGilbertsWisconsinFloridaNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawing yields 1 NY lottery winner for $294M jackpot
PERSONAL FINANCE
How to check for returned Cook County tax bills
Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawing yields 1 NY lottery winner for $294M jackpot
Individual tax return filing changes take effect in 2019
Mega Millions Results: Winning numbers drawn; jackpot now $348M
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
No bail for man charged with fatally beating, stabbing mother
UIC student reported missing comes forward
Ex-Santa Claus arrested after 2 kids found buried in his backyard
Illinois transgender inmate wins rare transfer to women's prison
Man watches home get broken into from thousands of miles away
3 charged in shooting at Ohio gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
911 dispatcher helps save toddler who fell in pool
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
Show More
Michelle Obama voted most admired woman by Americans, poll shows
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are married
Mom catches son cheating on math homework using Alexa
More News