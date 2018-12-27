Whoever purchased a Powerball ticket at a Shell gas station in Gilberts, Illinois, matched all five numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, winning a $1 million prize.
The winning numbers were: 05-25-38-52-67; Powerball: 24; Power Play: 2
The Shell, which is located at 385 Higgins Road in Gilberts, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Another $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at Woodman's Food Market, which is located at 1600 East Main Street in Waukesha, Wisconsin. A third $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida.
Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket at Arnold's Service Station on Linden Boulevard in East New York won the $294 million jackpot. The winner, who matched all five numbers and the Powerball, has not yet come forward.
The lucky Illinois player should sign the back of the winning Powerball ticket and visit one of the Illinois Lottery's five prize centers to claim their winnings. The prize centers are located in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield and Fairview Heights.
Illinois Lottery officials said more than 29,000 people who purchased Powerball tickets in Illinois won prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million. Check your ticket today!