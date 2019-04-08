Quick Tip

Quick Tip: Warning about fraudsters impersonating Social Security employees

By and Ann Pistone
There is a nationwide scheme of fraudsters impersonating Social Security employees, federal officials said.

The Social Security Administration and Inspector General are warning the public to be aware of callers saying they are from Social Security. Never give sensitive information such as your social security number or bank information over the phone. Be assured that Social Security employees will never make threats or approve benefit over the phone.

There's been an increase in these complaints. You can take down the information from anyone saying they are calling from Social Security, hang up and then dial the official department phone number. Remember, never give personal data to a stranger.

If a person receives these calls, he or she should report the information to the OIG Fraud Hotline at 1-800-269-0271 or online at https://oig.ssa.gov/report.

For more about the telephone impersonation scheme, visit: www.youtube.com/socialsecurity
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financequick tipsocial securityi teamscam
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
Quick Tip: Bike trails and paths safety
Quick Tip: Bank phishing emails asking for account information
Quick Tip: How to avoid weather-repair scams
Quick Tip: How to avoid charges from '222' scammers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives in Chicago, visits baby in hospital
Arrest made in carjacking of Whitney Young HS teacher
Man killed in hit-and-run near Chicago State
1 killed in Harvey hit-and-run crash
Woman begged for her life as squatter stabbed her: Prosecutor
Hidden cameras, misleading listings: Rentals from home share websites come with risks
Subway attack mystery: Young person viciously assaulted
Show More
Dad shoots and kills teen who had paintball gun: police
School bus hit by gunfire after dropping off students at MSI
Woman allegedly kidnapped, attacked by dog, raped: police
Father of suspect points finger at Maleah Davis' mom
Flamingo hit by rock thrown by child euthanized at Ill. zoo
More TOP STORIES News