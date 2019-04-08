Quick Tip: Warning about fraudsters impersonating Social Security employees

There is a nationwide scheme of fraudsters impersonating Social Security employees, federal officials said.
The Social Security Administration and Inspector General are warning the public to be aware of callers saying they are from Social Security. Never give sensitive information such as your social security number or bank information over the phone. Be assured that Social Security employees will never make threats or approve benefit over the phone.
There's been an increase in these complaints. You can take down the information from anyone saying they are calling from Social Security, hang up and then dial the official department phone number. Remember, never give personal data to a stranger.
If a person receives these calls, he or she should report the information to the OIG Fraud Hotline at 1-800-269-0271 or online at https://oig.ssa.gov/report.
For more about the telephone impersonation scheme, visit: www.youtube.com/socialsecurity
