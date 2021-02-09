I-Team

When will I get stimulus check? How to redeem payment using IRS Recovery Rebate Tax Credit

By
If you didn't receive the first or second Economic Impact Payment, also known as a stimulus payment, an important area to note on your 1040 tax form is the "recovery rebate credit" section.

While stimulus payments are not considered taxable income, the IRS wants to know how much you received.

For those people who did not receive the full amount for the first or second payments, the IRS said it'll give you a credit, which will be applied to your taxes.

RELATED: 3rd stimulus check: Why you shouldn't expect another payment for weeks -- if at all

In this tutorial video, ABC 7 Chicago's Samantha Chatman shows those who qualify how to fill out the form.

"If you're eligible for the credit, and either we didn't issue you any Economic Impact Payments or we issued less than the full amounts, you must file a 2020 tax return to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit," the IRS said.

RELATED: Biden and your wallet: Stimulus checks, taxes, unemployment, minimum wage and more
EMBED More News Videos

How will the Biden Administration affect your personal finances?



It's important to note that even people who don't traditionally file taxes will need to file this year in order to recoup the stimulus payment credit from the IRS.

To learn more about the recovery rebate credit, visit irs.gov/newsroom/recovery-rebate-credit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeirscoronavirusstimulus fundscoronavirus pandemici teamcovid 19 pandemicconsumercovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
I-Team: Social Security Scam
Tax tips for people who got unemployment benefits or never got stimulus payment
Chicago travel agent fights extradition for murder charge in Mumbai terror attack
Financial infidelity: Secret bank accounts could cause tax filing issues for couples
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump's 2nd impeachment trial opens with video of siege | LIVE
IL reports 2,082 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths
Chicago police detective attacked while investigating murder
Driver survives 70-foot plunge after skidding off Milwaukee ramp
NTSB: Pilot disorientation to blame for Kobe Bryant crash
Walgreens resolves outage for vaccine appointment website
Police: Multiple people shot at Minnesota clinic; 1 detained
Show More
Post COVID-19 brain symptoms may be common, study indicates
Dem stimulus plan would exclude families earning over $200K
Cows loose on IN highway eventually wrangled by volunteers, police
CTU reopening vote takes place Tues.; union declared no confidence in Lightfoot
Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order with Puerto Rico added to yellow tier
More TOP STORIES News