Chicago Scholars development program offers support for first-generation students

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A large percentage of incoming freshman college students will face barriers resulting from social inequity issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly students from underserved communities.
Many colleges have announced the return to in-person classes this fall, but they are not yet giving specifics as to what that will look like for students. These uncertainties are amplified for a first-generation student who is simultaneously being asked to navigate the additional challenges that come with the college transition. Other barriers include delayed or decreased financial aid, and an increase in college rejections.
Chicago Scholars is a development program for first-generation college students who may need financial help and development through a seven-year-program.
"We start working with scholars at the end of their junior year, the summer before their senior year of high school. We provide the right resources, workshops, college counseling and mentoring so that our scholars get into college and get in their top choices," said Jeffery Beckham, Chicago Scholars.
