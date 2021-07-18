college students

Chicago Scholars development program offers support for first-generation students

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Scholars program offers support for first-generation students

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A large percentage of incoming freshman college students will face barriers resulting from social inequity issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly students from underserved communities.

Many colleges have announced the return to in-person classes this fall, but they are not yet giving specifics as to what that will look like for students. These uncertainties are amplified for a first-generation student who is simultaneously being asked to navigate the additional challenges that come with the college transition. Other barriers include delayed or decreased financial aid, and an increase in college rejections.


Chicago Scholars is a development program for first-generation college students who may need financial help and development through a seven-year-program.

"We start working with scholars at the end of their junior year, the summer before their senior year of high school. We provide the right resources, workshops, college counseling and mentoring so that our scholars get into college and get in their top choices," said Jeffery Beckham, Chicago Scholars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoloopcollege studentsscholarshiphigh schoolcollegecollege student
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLLEGE STUDENTS
NCAA to let student-athletes earn money from use of name
Pritzker signs IL student-athlete compensation bill
DePaul University president stepping down summer 2022
ABC7's Cheryl Burton surprises 2 HS grads with scholarships
TOP STORIES
Hickory Hills crash splits vehicle in half, killing 4, police say
6 injured, 4 minors in mass shooting on West Side
13 IL counties at 'warning level' for COVID
Man in critical condition after Loop shooting, Chicago police say
3 injured in shooting outside Nationals Park; game suspended
47 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence: CPD
Pharmacy robberies reported in Northwest Side: police
Show More
Girl shot while allegedly trying to steal car from gas station: police
4 juveniles accused of poaching, torturing deer in Indiana, Illinois
Chicago Weather: Sunny, nice Sunday
Hacker steals identities of FL condo collapse victims
Ex-NFL player's girlfriend from TX still missing after months
More TOP STORIES News