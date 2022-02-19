Majority of Americans experienced financial regrets in 2021, according to MoneyGeek survey

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With more than a month of the new year behind us, Americans are thinking twice about their financial decisions.
According to a new MoneyGeek
survey, 73% of Americans had financial regrets in 2021.
Here are the expert tips for doable money goals to start the year off right:Use a budget: Experts suggest the 50/30/20 method which allots 50% of income to necessary expenses (like rent), 30% towards discretionary spending (like entertainment), and 20% towards savings. Review current costs to reduce overall spending. Cut out unnecessary expenses like streaming services or subscriptions you may not be using.According to experts, paying down credit debt is one of the most powerful ways to improve financial health so you can AVOID PAYING INTEREST. You can also make a larger payment towards your home loan , also lowering overall debt.
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.