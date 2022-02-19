iteam

Majority of Americans experienced financial regrets in 2021, according to MoneyGeek survey

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With more than a month of the new year behind us, Americans are thinking twice about their financial decisions.

According to a new MoneyGeek survey, 73% of Americans had financial regrets in 2021.

Here are the expert tips for doable money goals to start the year off right:

  • Use a budget: Experts suggest the 50/30/20 method which allots 50% of income to necessary expenses (like rent), 30% towards discretionary spending (like entertainment), and 20% towards savings.


  • Review current costs to reduce overall spending. Cut out unnecessary expenses like streaming services or subscriptions you may not be using.

  • According to experts, paying down credit debt is one of the most powerful ways to improve financial health so you can AVOID PAYING INTEREST. You can also make a larger payment towards your home loan , also lowering overall debt.
