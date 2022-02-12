house fire

6 Chicago firefighters hurt while battling Roseland house fire; mayday call secured, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters called for an emergency "mayday" while battling a large house fire near 112th and Princeton in the city's Roseland neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, six firefighters were seriously hurt. Four were transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center and two were taken to Little Company of Mary hospital.



CFD officials tell Eyewitness news the mayday call has been secured.

It's believed there was a flashover at the fire, officials said. A resident was outside of the home when the fire department arrived, according to CFD. No one else was inside.

A cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is developing story. Check back for details.

