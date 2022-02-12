6 Chicago firefighters hurt while battling Roseland house fire; mayday call secured, CFD says

Mayday update. Five CFD members are being transported. A sixth is being evaluated for possible transport. Christ and LCM hospitals. These are NOT life-threatening injuries. We believe there was a flashover at this fire. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 12, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters called for an emergency "mayday" while battling a large house fire near 112th and Princeton in the city's Roseland neighborhood Saturday afternoon.According to the Chicago Fire Department, six firefighters were seriously hurt. Four were transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center and two were taken to Little Company of Mary hospital.CFD officials tell Eyewitness news the mayday call has been secured.It's believed there was a flashover at the fire, officials said. A resident was outside of the home when the fire department arrived, according to CFD. No one else was inside.A cause of the fire is not yet known.