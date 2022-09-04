Arson investigation: Antioch warehouse fire causes unit roofs to collapse, officials say

An arson investigation was underway after a fire in Antioch, IL caused unit roofs to collapse inside a warehouse, officials said.

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- Roofs collapsed on several units inside a warehouse when it caught on fire Saturday, authorities said.

Video shows the flames and smoke pouring from the building in Antioch.

Officials said arson investigators from several departments are investigating the fire.

No firefighters or civilians were injured in the fire, officials said.

