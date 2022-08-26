Prospect Heights apartment fire forces dozens from homes, officials say

A fire in Prospect Heights forced dozens of people from their homes at an apartment building along East Old Willow Road, officials said.

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban apartment fire forced dozens of people from their homes on Thursday, officials said.

The fire happened in Prospect Heights along East Old Willow Road just east of Wolf Road.

SEE ALSO | 2 hospitalized from smoke inhalation after Near North Side apartment fire, CFD says

Officials said no one was hurt, but residents living in more than 30 units were displaced and have likely lost all their belongings. The fire started in the bathroom of a second-floor unit and traveled up to the attic, the Prospect Heights Fire Department said.

There is significant smoke and water damage and the cause is under investigation, officials said.

RELATED | Group of neighbors pulls victim from Allendale house explosion that left 2 hospitalized: police