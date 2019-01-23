Firefighter among 3 injured in West Pullman house fire

A firefighter and two others were injured in a fire at a home in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side Wednesday afternoon.Chopper7HD was overhead as firefighters worked to contain the fire near 122nd and South Parnell just after 4 p.m. The fire was struck out shortly after.One of the victims had jumped out of a second story window to escape the fire, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.The firefighter was transported to a local hospital with "a very minor injury," Merritt said. The other two victims were last listed in "stable" condition.