Firefighter among 3 injured in West Pullman house fire

Chicago firefighters worked to contain a blaze at a home in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A firefighter and two others were injured in a fire at a home in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper7HD was overhead as firefighters worked to contain the fire near 122nd and South Parnell just after 4 p.m. The fire was struck out shortly after.

One of the victims had jumped out of a second story window to escape the fire, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

The firefighter was transported to a local hospital with "a very minor injury," Merritt said. The other two victims were last listed in "stable" condition.
