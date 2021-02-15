Firefighters battle flames in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, Des Plaines casino amid freezing temperatures

Chicago firefighters battled several problems while trying to put out an overnight house fire on the South Side.Multiple hydrants froze, which hampered efforts to fight the fire near 84th and Gilbert Court in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.A wall collapsed as firefighters dealt with exposure to dangerous cold.Another fire caused a temporary evacuation from parts of the Rivers Casino in Des Plaines late Sunday night.Firefighters from several departments responded. They used extension ladders to gain access to the roof and put the fire out amid the freezing conditions.The cause of the fire may have been a generator on the roof but it is not confirmed at the moment. Nobody was hurt.