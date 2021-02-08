fire safety

Dangerous cold, snow makes emergency response tough for firefighters

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The dangerous cold is making things tough for firefighters across the Chicago-area.

Crews in Hammond, Indiana battled near-zero temperatures at a building fire Sunday.

Water from their hoses covered everything in sight to ice, including their own gear.

The roof of the building collapsed during the fire, but luckily no one was hurt.

The cause is under investigation.

Don't bury fire hydrants in snow



The Chicago Fire Department is also calling for plow operators and people clearing snow to not bury fire hydrants.

Fire officials said they're losing critical time during emergencies to find hydrants, especially mid-block.

They're asking if you cannot dig the hydrant out of snow, to mark its location.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohammondfirefire safetyfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE SAFETY
Kidde, CFD share tips to ensure safe holidays at home
CFD reminds people about fire safety during holiday season
Chicago Bulls, CFD hold fire safety event for children
Firefighters demonstrate importance of sprinklers during fires
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS calls latest CTU proposal a 'victory' despite no official deal
20 shot, 1 fatally in weekend gun violence
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
Dangerous cold sets in with no end in sight
MI man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
Family of IL woman who drank hand sanitizer sues firm that made it
Local companies make push for more diverse hires
Show More
Local health care workers get experience of a lifetime at Super Bowl LV
Victim ID'd after 1 killed, at least 4 others hurt in Bloomingdale hotel shooting
PAWS Chicago pup Rosie featured in Sunday's Puppy Bowl
Chicago Weather: Light snow/flurries Monday
IL reports 2,060 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths
More TOP STORIES News