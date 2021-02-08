Dangerous cold, snow makes emergency response tough for firefighters

Don't bury fire hydrants in snow

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The dangerous cold is making things tough for firefighters across the Chicago-area.Crews in Hammond, Indiana battled near-zero temperatures at a building fire Sunday.Water from their hoses covered everything in sight to ice, including their own gear.The roof of the building collapsed during the fire, but luckily no one was hurt.The cause is under investigation.The Chicago Fire Department is also calling for plow operators and people clearing snow to not bury fire hydrants.Fire officials said they're losing critical time during emergencies to find hydrants, especially mid-block.They're asking if you cannot dig the hydrant out of snow, to mark its location.