New Year's Chicago: Emergency officials prepared for Chicagoans to safely ring in new year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago officials said Friday they are prepared for residents to safely ring in the new year.

Ahead of the New Year's Eve fireworks at Navy Pier, the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications is asking residents to be safe and vigilant, especially in crowds, and to report any suspicious activity to 911.

Navy Pier will host a New Year's Eve countdown and fireworks display at midnight. Navy Pier will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

For more details visit NavyPier.com.

Chicago police are expected to give an update at 11:30 a.m. on how officers are preparing for the holiday weekend.

"Public safety is always the number one priority, and the city remains ready to respond to all safety hazards with security measures to ensure a safe New Year's Eve celebration throughout the City," said Rich Guidice, executive director of OEMC.

OEMC will monitor all citywide events, activities, traffic and weather conditions throughout the weekend from the Operations Center and coordinate public safety resources as needed with the Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department and city of Chicago infrastructure departments, Chicago officials said.

CTA is once again providing free bus and rail rides beginning 10 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday; customers do not need to tap their Ventra Card or other payment methods to board buses or enter rail stations during this time.