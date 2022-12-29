WATCH LIVE

Need a ride? Take the CTA for free on NYE

Thursday, December 29, 2022 12:34AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Again this New Year's Eve, you can ride free on the CTA.

From 10 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday, riders can opt to use the public transit system, courtesy of Miller Lite, to help Chicago residents celebrate New Year's Eve in a safe and reliable way.

But make sure you don't tap your fare card because the CTA said it will not give refunds to people who pay accidentally.

During the free-ride period, customers do not need to touch their Ventra or personal bankcards at rail station turnstiles or while boarding buses. Signs will be posted reminding customers of the free ride period on bus fare boxes.

As part of the sponsorship, Miller Lite pays a fee that covers the cost of all rides taken and helps offset the operating costs to run CTA service during the hours in which the promotion is offered.

